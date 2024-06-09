Felix Sands Writes On Pintard From Freeport

9 June 2024

Public policy & Mr. Pintard

The development of policy is serious business and a high privilege to be chosen ,Hon. Michael Pintard, It demands serious actors with forward thinking vision, on how we develop The Bahamas; a unique country with know template to use for achieving our development goals from Great Inagua, in the South to Walker Cay, Abaco in the North.

Mr.Pintard, as Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, you hold a constitution position. How does the petulant disrespect of the house speaker, at the last sitting of the honorable House of Assembly, move our country forward? How does it advance the lives of the people of The Bahamas?

Mr. Pintard, may I suggest two issues for your consideration: your clear and unequal position on (a) Grand Bahama Port Authority / Bahamas government $357 million reimbursement claim being enforced under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement; and, (b) does the FNM, and you as party leader, approve the building of a new hospital in New Providence. These are the weighty issues that impact the lives of our people.

To be clear, Mr.Pintard, the Thursday petulant performance was not helpful to the body politics in moving our beloved country forward. Beat the government with the stick of a better idea.

Felix A Sands