Ferry In Abaco, Abaco, No Social Distancing

This was the picture of people being ferried from Marsh Harbour to the cays in Abaco. The ferry is packed with people. No social distancing here. This is the problem in the country. Few people take the rules on Covid 19 seriously. The government instead of engaging in a sustained programme of public education, is busy trying to lock people up and lecture us on how stupid we are. In the meantime, we are only trying to live. In the case of the photo, it’s people trying to get to work and to get back home.