FNM Cannot Even Get Lunch With The GG Right

Last week the Cabinet of The Bahamas went to lunch with the Governor General C A Smith. The Opposition was invited to lunch as is the tradition on Wednesday 18 December 2019. Only at the last minute Government House called in to say it was off because the House of Assembly had decided to hold its Christmas lunch for MPs on that day. The Opposition had no intention of going to the MPs luncheon. After all the nastiness they spewed the week before, they could have their lunch by themselves. So no lunch on the 18 December 2019 with the Governor General and none with the Parliamentarians. Sooo, Lunch on your own folks. Checkers sounds good! Whose paying?