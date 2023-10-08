FOOLISHNESS FROM BANKMAN FRIED

The Bahamian press can be so daft sometimes. They have been parroting the stupidity coming out of the United States about Sam Bankman Freid who bilked investors in a cryptocurrency rip off that was centered on a company in The Bahamas. He is now in the States and on trial and almost certainly headed to jail. But there is all this salacious stuff about him offering to pay off the national debt of The Bahamas and nonsense about what he was going to do or not do with The Bahamas government. The idea is to make us look like fools. The Bahamian press is just as crazy by repeating the nonsense.