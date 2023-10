Congratulations to the family of Ruth Millar, the late Financial Secretary and first Managing Director of the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation. The Mortgage Corporation’s Headquarters is now on East Hill Street. Prime Minister Philip Davis officially named the building. Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs was asked to speak. Prime Ministers Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie also spoke on the occasion 6 October 2023. Thank you to Barbara Cartwright for her decision and that of her board.