THANK GOD THAT LINCOLN BAIN IS NOT GAY: A REAL MAN

Trib 5 October

Politicians, especially politically crooked ones like Lincoln Bain, the leader of the Coalition of Idiots (COI), say the stupidest things sometimes. In the stupid department, this week is the declaration of Lincoln Bain that he is a straight man, in other words, he is not crooked? Then he said that he is standing up for straight people. We are happy to hear that he is not standing up for crooked people, since many people have been saying he is a crook. Glad to hear it. But just asking for a friend, is it true that you and Cassius Stuart spent the night together in a room in China. That’s what the people are saying. Two straight fellas in the same room, same bed maybe. My! My!

Here is what The Tribune reported on 5th October 2023:

Mr Bain said he is standing up for “straight Bahamians”.

Pride Bahamas, an organisation concerned with social justice and empowering the country’s LGBTI+ community, will host a series of events from October 4 to 10 to celebrate pride, including a forum scheduled at UB.

“We also come here today to stand up for Bahamians, Bahamians who are not LGBT,” Mr Bain said.

“On this day, the fourth, they are starting what they call Pride month. Well, I have pride in being a straight Bahamian who is not gay, and we should be allowed to have some pride.

“I call on us to not be ashamed to be who we are. We are not here to condemn anybody, but we are also proud of who we are, and we should have some pride in ourselves.”