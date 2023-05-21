Foreign Minister Of Ghana Visits The Prime Minister

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis receives a delegation from the Republic of Ghana, for a courtesy call at the the Office of the Prime Minister, on May 15, 2023.  The delegation was in The Bahamas for high-level meetings and a Ghana-Bahamas Business Summit.  Among those in attendance was Minister for Grand Bahama the Hon. Ginger Moxey; Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Disaster Risk Management and Emergency Response, the Hon. Myles LaRoda; Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister David Davis; the Republic of Ghana’s Minister of Information, the Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Deputy Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration the Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong; and other Ghanaian representatives; Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Leon Lundy; Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs Wayde Watson; Senior Advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister Kevin Simmons; Ambassador Designate of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Andrew A.D. Wilson; and other Government officials and stakeholders.  (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)

