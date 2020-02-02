FOREIGN MINISTER WASTING TIME PLEADING TO THE U.S.

So the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had the foreign ministers of Jamaica, The Bahamas, St Lucia, Haiti, St. Kitts and Nevis, Belize and the Dominican Republic over for tea. They met in Jamaica on Tuesday 21 January 2020 and in this round table discussion, the US pressed their support for the overthrow of the Government of Venezuela and the support of the present OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro for re-election. The re-election takes place in June in Nassau. The Bahamas supports the overthrow of Venezuela’s Government and supports Mr. Almagro’s re-election. The government is wrong on both counts. The Foreign Minister Darren Henfield came running back to The Bahamas to say what a wonderful chat he had and oh by the way he said that he raised the issue of the United States and its travel advisories on The Bahamas. With respect, that is a complete and utter waste of time. The Secretary of State cannot do anything about the advisories which are mandated by their law to warn their citizens of any danger that might befall them when they visit a country. The question is: who reads the damn advisories anyway? It clearly has not affected Bahamian tourism. How about the Bahamian government instead concentrating on protecting its own citizens with its own set of warnings for citizens of The Bahamas in the United States? How about simply trying to clean up the problems of filth and crime which exist in this country then their wont be any need for any warnings?