Former Consul General Randy Rolle Pays Tribute To Congressman John Lewis

18 July 2020

I am saddened by the news of the passing of the American Civil Rights Icon Congressman John Lewis and that of former SCLC head Rev C T Vivian. The world has lost tireless fighters in these two men.

Today I wish to join with my friends in Atlanta and the entire US and here in The Bahamas in paying my respects and extending condolences to the families of Congressman Lewis and Rev. Vivian. I am reminded that while these two great men were fighting for equal rights among their peers in the US, our own Sir Lynden Pindling who also joined them on the walk to Washington was fighting for equality right here in The Bahamas. Having had the opportunity to serve The Bahamas in Atlanta, I got the opportunity to interact closely with both men which for me will forever be a priceless experience.

They both led by example and brought true meaning to the words all things are possible.

My generation owes you both a dept of gratitude.

Thank you Rest in peace.

