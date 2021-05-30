FORMER SENATOR AUDLEY HANNA DIES

The following statement was issued by the Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party Philip Davis:

I am saddened to announce the passing of Stalwart Councillor Audley Hanna. Mr Hanna was a main stay of the PLP and campaigns dating back to the Pindling era in the South Beach constituency and around The Bahamas.

He had a special affection for his native Love Hill, Andros.

Nationally, Mr. Hanna served his country with distinction both as a trade unionist with the Trade Union Congress and as a legislator in the Senate.

The Leader of the Party Philip Davis has been informed of his passing. He is grateful that the Lord allowed him some days to speak with Mr. Hanna and wish him God’s blessing. He sends his condolences on behalf of the Party’s leadership, his wife Ann and all our Parliamentary Team and supporters.

Our party has lost a valiant soldier.

May he rest in peace.

