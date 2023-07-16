Fox Hill 18th Annual Flag Raising Ceremony

The flag raising in Fox Hill 18th annual. Marks the 50th anniversary of the independence of The Bahamas. Fred Mitchell MP headlined the event. Organized by Pastor J Carl Rahming. Joined by former MP Ruby Ann Cooper Darling, PYL Chair Jordan Clarke, Chief Passport Officer Kingsley Smith, PLP Branch Chair Ida Symonette, and the residents of Fox Hill. In 2005, the then Chair of the Independence Committee the late Winston Saunders asked all local communities to find a way to mark Independence in their communities, and in Fox Hill, we decided to do the flag raising. Thank you for the support of Mrs. Sonia Kemp and the children of the Urban Renewal programme and Ms. Sheila Knowles and the Seniors of Fox Hill and Bishop Maurice Simms of the Church of God of Prophecy Romer St who preached an inspirational sermon. 15 July 2023