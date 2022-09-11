Fred Mitchell at the Admiral Ferguson High School in Crooked Is

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Fred Mitchell with Basil McIntosh MP at the Admiral Ferguson High School in Crooked Is speaking with public servants in Crooked Is with Lavell Watson of the Ministry of the Public Service and the Administrator Thomson. 8 September 2022.

This Week's Posts

THE QUEEN DIES, SO WHAT?

OLD PRINCE CHARLES NOW KING CHARLES: AT 73 GETS A JOB

THE PRIME MINISTER HAS A NEW TITLE

THE PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON THE QUEEN

THE GOVERNOR GENERAL’S STATEMENT ON THE QUEEN

DUANE SANDS AND HUBERT MINNIS POOT THEIR FOOT IN IT

DARREN HENFIELD NEEDS TO FIND CHRIST

This Month's Posts

THE PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON THE QUEEN

THE GOVERNOR GENERAL’S STATEMENT ON THE QUEEN

DUANE SANDS AND HUBERT MINNIS POOT THEIR FOOT IN IT

DARREN HENFIELD NEEDS TO FIND CHRIST

A MISSTEP ON DOMES IN ABACO

Mitchell And McIntosh In Mayaguana

Mitchell And McIntosh In Crooked Island

Mitchell And McIntosh In  Acklins Is

Mitchell And McIntosh In Inagua

Fred Mitchell at the Admiral Ferguson High School in Crooked Is

Fred Mitchell Meeting with community leaders in Crooked Island

Fred Mitchell interviewed on the 1st anniversary of the PLP being elected to power

THE PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON THE QUEEN

THE GOVERNOR GENERAL’S STATEMENT ON THE QUEEN

DUANE SANDS AND HUBERT MINNIS POOT THEIR FOOT IN IT

DARREN HENFIELD NEEDS TO FIND CHRIST

A MISSTEP ON DOMES IN ABACO

Mitchell And McIntosh In Mayaguana

Facebook-f Instagram