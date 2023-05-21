Fred Mitchell at the Beach Soccer tournament

Fred Mitchell with colleagues Sports Minister Mario Bowleg and Jomo Campbell, Minister of State, at the Beach Soccer tournament at the stadium in Nassau. The Bahamas defeated Panama 4 to 2 and moves on to the semi-finals on 13 May 2023

