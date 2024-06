Fred Mitchell At The U S Embassy Opening

Fred Mitchell at the official opening of the US Embassy Compound in Nassau. Brand new 350 million dollar building. Governor General Cynthia Pratt with Kimberly Furnish, Chargè U S Embassy, Prime Minister Philip Davis former Prime Ministers Perry Christie, Hubert Ingraham and Hubert Minnis, artist Antonious Roberts, Lady Igrid Darling, Premier Charles Misick of the Turks and Caicos Islands. 28 June 2024. Photos by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF