FRED MITCHELL FOR CHAIRMAN ONE MORE TIME

The following statement was posted in the Parliamentary Caucus chat of the Progressive Liberal Party:

Good morning colleagues, in the absence of a formal  statement and for the avoidance  of doubt, I was notified  yesterday  by the Secretary  General  that  my nomination for the post of Chairman was accepted  by the party. I was also informed  that two other persons  nominated  and as such there is to be an election. I  seek your support and your vote.  I thank both the Leader and Deputy Leader and all other colleagues who signed the nomination  papers and those who gave expressions of support. My best wishes to you all.

Thank you.

Fred Mitchell MP

Chairman

27 October 2023

