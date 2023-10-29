FRED MITCHELL FOR CHAIRMAN ONE MORE TIME

The following statement was posted in the Parliamentary Caucus chat of the Progressive Liberal Party:

Good morning colleagues, in the absence of a formal statement and for the avoidance of doubt, I was notified yesterday by the Secretary General that my nomination for the post of Chairman was accepted by the party. I was also informed that two other persons nominated and as such there is to be an election. I seek your support and your vote. I thank both the Leader and Deputy Leader and all other colleagues who signed the nomination papers and those who gave expressions of support. My best wishes to you all.

Thank you.

Fred Mitchell MP

Chairman

27 October 2023