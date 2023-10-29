EGO CAN CAUSE YOU TO MAKE FATAL POLITICAL MISTAKES

The list of people contesting seats in the upcoming Progressive Liberal Party convention is interesting. The Leader of the party, the Deputy Leader of the party, the Deputy Chairman of the party are all uncontested posts. There are a number of Vice Chair positions being contested, mainly new people seeking promotions or renewals.  No problem there.  The question is why is the post of Chairman being contested. The short answer is prejudice. There is a great unspoken hatred toward Fred Mitchell which is being displayed about a phenomenon that does not speak its name.  It is dressed up in words like revenge and an attempt to bring people together but the underlying sentiment is clear.  It is really unfortunate that egoism can cause people to make serious political mistakes and for others to question their logic and their ability to think straight.  But that is the way prejudice works.  It is not a feature of logic but a function of illogic. We feel sorry for those who are challenging the position of Chairman against a clearly qualified incumbent who unquestionably helped to build the party from the realms of defeat to the joy of victory.  We wish Fred Mitchell the best.  We hope that his opponents fail as a reward for their prejudice and treachery.

