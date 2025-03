Fred Mitchell In The Candy Store On Bay Street

From Facebook:

It was a privilege to tour the establishment of Franklin Ferguson, son of Stalwart Councilor Franklin Ferguson Sr, late of Acklins. It’s called I Dream of Sugar. They sell delicious ice cream and candies of every description. Then they have the upstairs where a Fox Hill cook prepares local and international dishes and live music on weekends with outdoor dining on the balcony. Congratulations.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

6 March 2025