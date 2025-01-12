Fred Mitchell Meeting The President Benin

From Facebook:

I met the President of Benin Patrice Guillaume Athanase Talon at the official office in Contonou, their business capital along with Dr Vincent Henderson who is Chair of the Council of Foreign and Community Relations of Caricom (COFCOR) and with colleagues from Suriname, Haiti, Grenada, Jamaica, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda. The occasion the inaugural Caricom/Benin Foreign Ministers meeting. Later I signed a cooperation agreement between The Bahamas and Benin which adds to our earlier Visa Abolition agreement.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

8 January 2025