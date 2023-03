Fred Mitchell MP with the scouts 12th Bahamas in Fox Hill as they begin their weekly practice. 21 March 2023

Fred Mitchell MP Fox Hill with Brian Davis, Exavier Syleerin, Jayson Hanna, Wendisha Miller, Chino Davis at the Fox Hill Community Centre. I told them I was taking this picture so that they can remember the occasion after their scouts meeting some 50 years from now. I told them I will be nowhere around but I hope they remember the picture with fondness. 21 March 2023