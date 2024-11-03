Fred Mitchell Receives The Golden Hand Award

I was honoured tonight with the Golden Hand Award at the Lynden Pindling Centre along with Ministers JoBeth Coleby Davis and Pia Glover Rolle and the Parliamentary Secretary Jamahl D. Strachan. Thank you Joe Johnson and your Men’s Branch team. Congratulations also to our Secretary General Barbara Cartwright and Administrator Lula Mae Smith. 30 October 2024. From left Ricardo Big Daddy Patton, Chair of Men’s Branch in Freeport, Fred Mitchel, Joe Johnson, Men’s Branch Chair in Nassau and Wisla Davilma, Men’s Branch in Nassau.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill