Posted by Fred Mitchell on FB :

Visiting.my late friend’s grave in the Barraterre Cemetery. Osmond Roach was a book seller and distributed The Herald, the PLP’s newspaper when I was the editor from 1981 to 1983. He died 18 July 2018. It’s been 5 years already. Rest in peace. What better place than Barraterre, Exuma. Photo by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF