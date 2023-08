Fred Mitchell with the widow of our former candidate Wellington ” Doc ” Stuart at her home in the Marco City Constituency. On the day Jack Kennedy was assassinated, she sent a message to me in my ten-year-old self to come quick as she was washing the dishes. I ran in the track road to her house and we sat in the kitchen and heard the news that he was shot and killed on 22 November 1963. Nice to see her 18 August 2023.