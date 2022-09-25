Fred Mitchell with the Foreign Minister of Brazil Carlos Alberto Franco França at the Omni Berkshire Hotel supporting Brazil’s candidate Professor Leonardo Brandt for the International Court of Justice. 22 September 2022

The Prime Minister Philip Davis arrives in New York, greeted by Mrs. Davis and behind him the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holeness.