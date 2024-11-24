Fred Mitchell With Women’s Softball Hall Of Famers

Fred Mitchell with the 1981 women’s international softball championship

Santa Clara, California inductees into the Hall of Fame. In 1981, they were ranked 3rd in the world. L-R Oria Woods Knowles, Linda Ford,Florence Rolle Naomi Ellis, K Moxey, Audrey Sears Hanna, Daisy Walker, Cheryl Turnquest, Barbra Knowles

Ernestine Butler Stubbs. They were visiting the House of Assembly where the sports Minister was honouring them for their historic accomplishment. 20 November 2024.