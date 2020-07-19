Fred Smith Disciple Gets A Chance Overseas…Sorry He Is Linked To Him

So Fred Smith Q C has set upon the world a protégé who he is boasting about named Crispin Hall. The man has apparently accomplished something on his own that of being reportedly the second person to be appointed to the United Nations Human Rights Commission on Refugees. The source of the information appears to be Fred Smith Q C who claimed credit for the young man’s success and the young man seemed to embrace him. We wish the young man success but what a great pity, his name is now associated with Fred Smith. We suggest to the young man to cut loose from that name as soon as possible for his own sake