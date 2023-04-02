FRED SMITH REARS HIS UGLY HEAD

We all thought Fred Smith was dead and thanking the Lord that he was dead and gone. Then the shanty town injunction was discharged by Justice Cheryl Grant and suddenly Fred Smith KC rears his ugly head to seek to appeal the dismissal of the phony injunction that was granted in the first place so that the shanty towns can continue to blight the Bahamian landscape. The matter is now appealed to the Court of Appeal, so let’s see what those stout hearts will say. But in the case of Fred Smith, the devil will find work for idle hands to do.