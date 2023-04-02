JUDGE ORDERS FNMS TO SHUT UP ALREADY

So while Arts and Farts was having a good time attacking Michael Pintard, the Leader of his party, the Judge was having none of it. In an action brought by arts and farts, the FNM was challenged for throwing him aka Richard Johnson, out their meetings and stopping him from functioning as a Vice Chair of the party. In the substantive hearing Justice Deborah Fraser said she will rule soon but in the meantime both sides should shut up and stop attacking one another in public. That order is almost certainly unenforceable and unconstitutional but well who is going to challenge it.