FREEPORT ATTORNEY TERENCE GAPE SAYS  PORT MUST GO

The Editor,

Nassau, N.P.,

The Bahamas

Dear Sir,

I would like to weigh in on the issue of whether the Government should “invite” the Families that presently own the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (“GBPA”) and related Companies to remove themselves and establish a Government-controlled GBPA for the future.

My own opinion is the belief (which I believe is shared widely by the Bahamian-resident public and by Freeport Investors alike) that if Freeport is to have a viable future, it must be a part of The Bahamas, which means politically a part of The Bahamas. The present position of being a fiefdom, or principality, or company town, or all three owned and operated by descendants of the original Investor group must end as it is no longer tenable.

Free enterprise as practiced by the Families, especially in these last twenty (20) years has failed us. Moving forward, I submit, we need to be a part of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas governed by our own properly elected Politicians (for better or for worse), being the same form of Government as applies to the rest of The Bahamas.

We can no longer have a “nation within a nation.”

This position would probably not have been broached by the Bahamas Government were Freeport and Grand Bahama not in dire economic straits and, if it were booming as is the rest of the Country, but this is a fact and is bringing forth the necessary changes.

Economically the Country needs Freeport to be vibrant and successful. The present regime however will not and cannot deliver and Bahamians are no longer happy with the status quo.

Eleuthera and Exuma are prospering but cannot sustain any major population growth for at least three (3) to five (5) years. Freeport can sustain a population growth of five thousand (5,000) to ten thousand (10,000) people NOW but it has suffered a decline in population of at least that number within the last ten (10) years.

Many of our Grand Bahamian people are now scattered all over Bimini, Abaco, Exuma and Nassau due to the dire economic straits of the Island.

This regime-change must be friendly, but it is inevitable. The Families should receive a fair price for their assets and dynamic investors found to turn Freeport and Grand Bahama around and as the Government has stated, this should be done decisively and in very short order. I believe the Hawksbill Creek Agreement Benefits should remain in place as this form a contract with the residents of Grand Bahama and investors in Grand Bahama.

I am confident that Prime Minister Davis can do this!

Perhaps a Government owned and controlled GBPA would consider it to be beneficial for the Hawksbill Creek Agreement to apply not only to the Port Area but, in fact, the entire Island of Grand Bahama.

I also believe Hutchison should be invited to sell up and go.

As a post-script, I do hope that Rupert Hayward and his investment groups can be convinced to stay on and be a part of this dynamic change, which can save Freeport and Grand Bahama and, indeed, The Bahamas.

There is No Time to Lose!