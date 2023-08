Fred Mitchell presents prizes for the Greg Christie Softball Tournament 2023 at Emera Arena in Freeport, Grand Bahama. The winning team was the Crucian Elites from St Croix in the U S Virgin Islands, and second place went to Grand Bahama’s Girls Like Diamonds. 13 August 2023. Congratulations to the organizers, Rising Stars Yvonne Lockhart and Helena Cooper. Photos by Calvin Brown RBDF