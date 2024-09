Gathering At The UN

The team gathered at the UN General Assembly for the address of Joe Biden, U S President with H.E. Henry Oryem Okello – State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Republic of Uganda. From left the Uganda Minister, Permanent Secretary Melvin Seymour, Parliamentary Secretary Jamahl D. Strachan, Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin and Immigration Minister Alfred Sears with Ambassador Joseph Curry. 24 September 2024.