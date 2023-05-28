GEORGE SMITH DIES

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party by the Chairman Fred Mitchell on the death of the Hon. George A Smith who was elected as the MP for Exuma in 1968 and served continuously until 1997:

For Immediate Release

26 May 2023

I have spoken to Philip Smith, the former MP, and now High Commissioner for Reparations, on behalf of the Progressive Liberal Party, its Leader and Prime Minister Philip Davis and our entire team to express condolences on the death of my friend and brother the Hon. George A. Smith. He has passed on and with him a chapter in the history of our beloved country closes.

The instant remembrances are those of myself and Sean McWeeney KC in our twenties going around The Bahamas and especially in Exuma, Long Island and San Salvador with the Smith brothers campaigning and in the process learning The Bahamas and what it means to be Bahamian. The experiences were for me life changing and the relationships formed, ideas hatched are eternal.

The Hon. George Smith was an active Councilor of the PLP, most recently serving as a Member of the Candidates Committee of the party for the 2021 general election. He was recently appointed a special envoy for the Prime Minister in what turned out to be his last official role.

He was one of the Members of Parliament who committed The Bahamas to becoming an independent nation in 1972 and who signed the agreement on the way forward on independence 1973. He Chaired the Independence Committee for the 1973 inaugural independence celebrations. He was appointed special advisor to the Prime Minister on the 50th anniversary celebrations. He was appointed nonresident High Commissioner to Singapore. Of the group that signed the document, there is only left Sir Orville Turnquest, Sir Arthur Foulkes, the Hon Loftus Roker and the Hon. Philip Bethel.

He served as Minister of Transport and Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries in the Pindling administration. He served the people of Exuma for 25 consecutive years.

Today, he is remembered fondly and with respect in Exuma and was quite proud to be able to shepherd the career of its now MP Chester Cooper, who is the Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of the Party.

The Prime Minister Philip Davis visited the Smith family and gave his personal condolences to the family.

We shall miss his frank and counsel. May he rest in peace.

End