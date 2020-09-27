GOVERNMENT INSULTS THE SEVENTH DAY ADVENTISTS

Pastor Hugh Roach, perhaps the most iconic Seventh Day Adventist Pastor, went to his grave in an ignominious way courtesy of the Bahamas Government and Hubert Minnis. There is no secret that Pastor Roach was a PLP through and through. His church members asked that the exception be granted to hold a church service and not a graveside service for him. They had to do so because the then Covid rules did not permit a church funeral. The Prime Minister refused to allow it. Yet one day after the funeral at the graveside, the Prime Minister announced that church service funerals were now once again available. It was a pointed stab in the face of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. God does not like ugly.