Government To Buy The Airport In Grand Bahama. Not Again?

So the Government of The Bahamas is going to get ripped off again by the forces of evil in Freeport the Hutchison Whampoa business. The talk is the Hutchison group who together with the Grand Bahama Port Authority own the Grand Bahama International Airport have decided to collect the insurance money following the hurricane, take it and run without returning the airport to some functionality and its old glory. They will give the airport to the government for 1 dollar, then flee with the insurance cash and leave it to the government to fix it. This is the same trick they pulled on Hubert Minnis when they dumped the Grand Lucayan Hotel on the government for more than its worth.