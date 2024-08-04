GOVERNOR GENERAL: A STATE VISIT TO BOTSWANA

28 July 2024 to 2 August 2024

Photos by Clavin Brown Jr. RBDF

We present a compendium of pictures of the Governor General Dame Cynthia Pratt on her first state visit overseas and to Botswana from 28 July 2024 to 2 August 2024. This is the second state visit of a Bahamian official this year. Prime Minister Philip Davis visited in March of this year. Dame Cynthia was overwhelmed by the hospitality as she toured schools, prison, training programmes and interacted with people at every level. The two countries have signed a memorandum of understanding on political cooperation. Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell at the end press conference for the visit indicated that apart from the cooperation on various technical matters, The Bahamas was sympathetic to the views of Botswana on the culling of elephants and on the need for multiple diamond market places. The photos are by Calvin Brown Jr. RBDF