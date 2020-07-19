GRAND BAHAMA AFRAID OF ANOTHER ISLAND WIDE LOCKDOWN

Panic stations in Grand Bahama with reports that there are three new cases of Covid 19, none of them travel related. This means that there is community spread. Two of the people work in the courts and have symptoms. Others in whom they have come into contact have been put in self isolation. There is the problem now of people refusing to stay in quarantine. The Prime Minister Hubert Minnis is set to address the country later today and we will see whether or not Grand Bahama has to be shut down. Sharon Turner, the political pundit has an interesting perspective on the way the Bahamian public is treated on this pandemic. Read her opinion that we have posted. The PLP can sit back and say, we told you so.