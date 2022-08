Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada visited 17 August 2022 the Fox Hill Community Centre with Warren Davis, Manager, Philipa Burrows, Administrative Assistant and then he walked over to meet Miss Kim Ferguson, who succeeded her mom Miss Essie with the best cracked chicken in town. 17 August 2022

At Miss Essie’s Chicken Shack with daughter Kim Ferguson

At the swimming pool

With Philipa Burrows, Fox Hill Community Centre

In the computer room

In the auditorium

The Hall of Fox Hill MPs

The commemorative plaque