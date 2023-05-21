GROUNDBREAKING IN GRAND BAHAMA

16 May 2023

We send congratulations to the Minister of Health Michael Darville on the groundbreaking for the new hospital in Freeport, Grand Bahama, price tag 200 million dollars. This is long overdue. The PLP has been planning the hospital from the time it was in office during the period 2012 to 2017. The land was procured. The plans were started, the money dedicated. The PLP lost office and the FNM gave the land to a foreign company. So the PLP had to start again when it got back to office in 2021. Next step the hospital in Nassau. The price tag for that will be 300 million dollars. Freeport needs all the help it can get. It is a beautiful place but people want to be somewhere there are adequate hospital facilities, to take care of the health of the residents and visitors.