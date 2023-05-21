GROUNDBREAKING IN GRAND BAHAMA

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

16 May 2023

We send congratulations to the Minister of Health Michael Darville on the groundbreaking for the new hospital in Freeport, Grand Bahama, price tag 200 million dollars.  This is long overdue.  The PLP has been planning the hospital from the time it was in office during the period 2012 to 2017.  The land was procured.  The plans were started, the money dedicated.  The PLP lost office and the FNM gave the land to a foreign company.  So the PLP had to start again when it got back to office in 2021.  Next step the hospital in Nassau.  The price tag for that will be 300 million dollars.  Freeport needs all the help it can get.  It is a beautiful place but people want to be somewhere there are adequate hospital facilities, to take care of the health of the residents and visitors.

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell in Chicago

ADRIAN GIBSON LOSES IT

GROUNDBREAKING IN GRAND BAHAMA

STATE FUNERAL FOR RAY MINUS JR

ACKLINS WITHOUT POWER AGAIN

WHAT HAPPENS IN THE PARTY STAYS IN THE PARTY

THE CROWDS IN THE CALL FOR MICHAEL PINTARD

This Month's Posts

STATE FUNERAL FOR RAY MINUS JR

ACKLINS WITHOUT POWER AGAIN

WHAT HAPPENS IN THE PARTY STAYS IN THE PARTY

THE CROWDS IN THE CALL FOR MICHAEL PINTARD

BRAVE SAYS: COSTS WHAT COSTS

MITCHELL IN THE TRIBUNE ON LONDON TRIP

GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY  SELL! SELL! SELL!

Foreign Minister Of Ghana Visits The Prime Minister

Mitchell At Mayo Clinic

Senator Darron Henfield Is Wrong Again

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY

Fred Mitchell at the Beach Soccer tournament

STATE FUNERAL FOR RAY MINUS JR

ACKLINS WITHOUT POWER AGAIN

WHAT HAPPENS IN THE PARTY STAYS IN THE PARTY

THE CROWDS IN THE CALL FOR MICHAEL PINTARD

BRAVE SAYS: COSTS WHAT COSTS

MITCHELL IN THE TRIBUNE ON LONDON TRIP

Facebook-f Instagram