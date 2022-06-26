GROWING REFUGEES PROBLEM CAUSED BY THE U S

Tribune image

The Detention Centre in New Providence is crowded with Cuban Refugees. This is a phenomenon that the country has not seen since the days prior to the Obama administration in the U S. It is caused by the Trump/Biden policy of trying to strangle Cuba. As a result of what the US is doing, Cubans are taking to the waters to escape.  This presents a real national security problem for The Bahamas. The Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis had asked the U S to reform their behaviour and drop the foolish hostility toward the Cuban government.

