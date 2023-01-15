HAITIAN IMMIGRATION IS CAUSING A HUGE POLITICAL PROBLEM

The greatest problem now in the public policies of The Bahamas is that of Haitian migration to The Bahamas. The country to the south of us is in a state of collapse and each week hundreds of Haitian migrants, irregular as they are, are pouring into our shores.  As fast as we can turn them around, they come back.  In recent weeks, amateur reporters have been videotaping the fields of Abaco being overrun by Haitians building shanties in the bush, expanding the settlements that are the subject of the injunction ordered by a Judge of the  Supreme Court which now prevents the Government from demolishing the settlements.  The injunction should be ignored.  The houses should be removed and the additional houses be removed.  It also shows how each week, Haitian migrants are in the midst of the Abacos enjoying free commerce and in Harbour Island and the officials freely admit that most are illegal labour.  Nothing appears to be being done about it.  This is unsustainable and there will be fire next time if something is not done about this soon.

