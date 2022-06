The 90th birthday of Dame Marguerite, widow of the founding Prime Minister of the country Sir Lynden Pindling and former Governor General, is 24th June 2022. But she had a party to celebrate the event and invited all the former Prime Minister of the country who are alive to join her and they did at Sapodillas on Saturday 28 May 2022. From left former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, Prime Minister Philip Davis and former Prime Ministers Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie.