HARASSMENT BY THE POLICE ON THE STREETS

File photo Bahama Journal

Out of the blue, two cops show up on the streets and you can tell problems are being created. There is a long line of cars, traffic backed up for minutes. The other side is clear. What are the police doing? They are checking people to find out if they have identification on them? Please. People trying to get home, go to the food store. Is this the best use of police time? The Prime Minister is the cause of this because he issued an instruction that everyone when they go outside must have some form of government identification. This is a waste of police time.