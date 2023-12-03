HARBOUR IS: WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP TO DRINK

Last Saturday 25 November 2023, the drought ended on Harbour Island. The island, which is an enclave of the rich and famous on holidays or long vacations, was without government water from the reverse osmosis plant in Eleuthera for four days. No one sent the alarm to the government in Nassau, and the efforts of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, in the face of the resignation of its Chairman the MP for Harbour Island Sylvanus Petty, made feeble efforts to get the water back on. This was complicated by a power failure as well. The result was a huge public meeting the next day with our people rowing and raining fire and brimstone down on the head of the PLP. Of course, the water situation is not of the PLPs making. The company Aqua Design should not have the job of providing water. They have defaulted too many times, yet they are still the provider. At week’s end as the water was returned, the Prime Minister promised to visit the enclave to calm the waters.