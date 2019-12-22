HATIAN AMBASSADOR PULLED OUT OF THE BAHAMAS

The press in The Bahamas has reported that the Charge D’Affairs of the Haitian Embassy Darlier Dorval has been pulled from The Bahamas and sent to Chile. Mr. Dorval is a well known figure in The Bahamas and the reason he was sent here was to clean up the mess that unfolded at the Embassy with its personnel involved in arranging fake marriages for Haitians to allow them to live in The Bahamas. For his sins though, the Foreign Minster Darren Henfield asked for him to be removed. The FNM felt that he was too close to the PLP and that he was making statements that were against their interests thus the request to go.