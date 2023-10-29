Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, Havana Dip Corps dinner hosted by Qatar Ambassador to The Bahamas HE Jamal Al Bader with Czech Republic, Norway and Romania in attendance, with The Bahamas Ambassador to Qatar Tony Joudi. At Bahamar 26 October 2023
