HEADS OF GOVERNMENT  MEET IN PORT OF SPAIN

Prime Minister Philip Davis assisted by Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago on 4th July 2023 marking 50 years since the Treaty of Chaguaramas was signed.

The Prime Minister of The Bahamas Philip Davis concluded one of the most successful terms as Chair of Caricom on 1 July 2023 and passed it seamlessly on to the Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit.  The problems are still there like Haiti and climate change but Mr. Davis is credited with moving the needle on climate change and on Haiti.  He also convened the first political dialogue with the dependent territories that are still under the yoke of the British.  Congratulations Mr. Davis.  Caricom celebrated its 50th anniversary with the planting tree ceremony in Chaguaramas where the original treaty creating Caricom was signed in 1973  by the four leaders of Barbados( Errol Barrow), Guyana ( Forbes Burnham), Jamaica ( Michael Manley) and (Trinidad and Tobago) Eric Williams. The ceremony took place on 4 July 2023 the 50th  anniversary of the signing of the treaty.

Fred Mitchell at the roast corn stall in Rolle Town

Fred Mitchell at the Rolle Town Home Coming in Exuma

Fred Mitchell at the baby grand at Peace and Plenty Exuma

