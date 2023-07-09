INDEPENDENCE  AT 50

There has been a national celebration like no other since the country became an independent country in 1973. Every island, rock, and cay was taken up with a festive passion from road marches, junkanoo, formal ceremonies, galas, and sports meets. The photos of some of the activities. Congratulations to The Bahamas.

Remembering the iconic photo of the then Mrs. Marguerite Pindling with Prince Charles on the dance floor in 1973, Dame Marguerite with the Prime Minister 7 July 2023 at Atlantis at the Gala Ball to mark 50 years of independence

Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard and Berlice Pintard at the 50th anniversary gala ball with Prime Minister Davis and Mrs. Davis and Independence Secretariat Chair Lesia Miller cutting the 50th anniversary cake at the Gala Ball 7 July 2023

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie with Prime Minister Philip Davis and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda at the Gala Ball 7 July 2023

The Davises at the Gala Ball with Congresswoman Maxine Waters of the United States.