POWER FAILURES  THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY 

BPL, the Bahamian power company, has a lot to answer for. The power is failing all around the country. No power in Mayaguana for two weeks. The months before it was Acklins.  Then there was a fire in North Andros last week which destroyed the entire power plant in that area, leaving people without power for days. Up in Grand Cay, there was also a power failure.  There has been load shedding in New Providence as well.  Paul Maynard, who used to work for BPL and was once head of the Union, warned us that this was going to happen. He has been saying for months that the PLP should tell the full story of what the FNM did to the company and how it left it in shambles.  Having not told the story, the public will think that the PLP failed.  Last week Desmond Bannister, the former Minister for electricity, showed up on TV to tell his audience that it was the PLP’s fault for canceling contracts the FNM left in place to maintain the machines in Nassau. Not so said the CEO of BPL Shavonne Cambridge. Whatever, we need to tell the story and we also more than ever need to get it fixed.

