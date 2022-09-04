Henry Storr Dies: PLP Chair Fred Mitchell Pays Tribute

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

For Immediate Release

28th August 2022

I learned today with great sadness of the passing of the proprietor of Storr’s Electric, Trustee and Stalwart Councillor of the Progressive Liberal Party, Henry Storr. He is a soldier from the Pindling era and he joins the pantheon of the leaders of our party who have gone on.

In the post Pindling era, he was our go-to man: that solid as a rock financier, fount of knowledge and history, and a repository of the party’s traditions.

I will remember him most fondly as the guardian of our internal electoral processes. Mr. Storr was quiet, but determined that all would be done in decency, in order and that fairness ruled the day.

He didn’t stop there. He was a successful businessman who provided quality products and quality services. He passed those down to his children.

In this latter regard, I mention Alex Storr, former candidate, parliamentarian and now serving at the head of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority.

Blessings to his family as we send him on his way.

On behalf of the Leader, Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cooper, our Parliamentarians, officers and members, we say thank you, condolences to the Storr family and may he rest in peace.

End

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell at Holy Cross Anglican Church

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS AND SURVIVORS OF DORIAN

THE PRIME MINISTER IN ABACO FOR DORIAN MEMORIAL

THE POLLS APPROVE OF BRAVE DAVIS

THE STATE OPENING OF PARLIAMENT IN GRENADA

HUNTING FOR OMAR ARCHER THE SNIVELLING COWARD

A BAD DECISION ON A DIVORCE BY JUDGE DENISE LEWIS

This Month's Posts

THE POLLS APPROVE OF BRAVE DAVIS

THE STATE OPENING OF PARLIAMENT IN GRENADA

HUNTING FOR OMAR ARCHER THE SNIVELLING COWARD

A BAD DECISION ON A DIVORCE BY JUDGE DENISE LEWIS

The PLP Women Sip And Conversation

Fred Mitchell With The Children In Fox Hill

Henry Storr Dies: PLP Chair Fred Mitchell Pays Tribute

St Mark’s in Fox Hill Celebrates their 166th Anniversary

Fred Mitchell on the passing of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev

The Fox Hill Representer

Voice Note: 31 August 2022

Pool Day at Fox Hill Community Centre

THE POLLS APPROVE OF BRAVE DAVIS

THE STATE OPENING OF PARLIAMENT IN GRENADA

HUNTING FOR OMAR ARCHER THE SNIVELLING COWARD

A BAD DECISION ON A DIVORCE BY JUDGE DENISE LEWIS

The PLP Women Sip And Conversation

Fred Mitchell With The Children In Fox Hill

Facebook-f Instagram