Henry Storr Dies: PLP Chair Fred Mitchell Pays Tribute

28th August 2022

I learned today with great sadness of the passing of the proprietor of Storr’s Electric, Trustee and Stalwart Councillor of the Progressive Liberal Party, Henry Storr. He is a soldier from the Pindling era and he joins the pantheon of the leaders of our party who have gone on.

In the post Pindling era, he was our go-to man: that solid as a rock financier, fount of knowledge and history, and a repository of the party’s traditions.

I will remember him most fondly as the guardian of our internal electoral processes. Mr. Storr was quiet, but determined that all would be done in decency, in order and that fairness ruled the day.

He didn’t stop there. He was a successful businessman who provided quality products and quality services. He passed those down to his children.

In this latter regard, I mention Alex Storr, former candidate, parliamentarian and now serving at the head of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority.

Blessings to his family as we send him on his way.

On behalf of the Leader, Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cooper, our Parliamentarians, officers and members, we say thank you, condolences to the Storr family and may he rest in peace.

