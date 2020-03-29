Hotel Workers Let Go In The Thousands

The death toll of the hotel sector continues apace. Blame everything on the Covid 19 virus, the government’s order and the fact that American are now prohibited from coming to The Bahamas along with their European counterparts. We must save our lives. In the process, Atlantis, the largest employer after the Bahamas Government has laid off all of its staff numbering in the thousands. Bahamar has done a similar thing. Even Lyford Cay where the billionaires live has decided this is the appropriate time to do renovations so they have not just laid off the staff, they have fired all 150 of them and told them that the renovations won’t be complete until November 2021. What are they supposed to do until then? Oh well starve, rob and pillage. Behind the gates is quite safe.