HUBERT MINNIS’ SHAMELSS POWER GRAB

From the Lion In Winter:

Eleanor: Pure delight. I’m locked up with my sons. What mother does not dream of that?

–James Goldman

So the excuse is that the corona virus is going to kill us all. Following the guidelines of the World Health Organization and other countries, the FNM government of Hubert Minnis, the Prime Minister, has us all bottled up in our houses from 9 p. m. in the night to 5 a.m. in the morning. They say it is for our own health and protection.

Just before 9 p. m on the evening of the 20th March 2020, polceimen started appearing all over New Providence with barricades. One was at the roundabout in Fox Hill. So the story is policemen were there all night checking to see who was violating the curfew which the FNM government imposed on the Bahamian people, preventing them on pain of arrest from moving around the country.

The country was complying with the requests of the government before the state of public emergency was proclaimed on the 17 March 2020. There is no evidence of an emergency, The conduct of The health care in the face of the attack by the corona virus seemed to be working. So you ask yourself why the state of public emergency.

The Prime Minister Hubert Minnis is declared to be the competent authority under the proclamation and the regulations. He gets to say who lives and dies and who gets locked up and is free. There is no appeal provided in the regulations. So someone can come along, say you look like you have a fever and then put you way without contact with the outside world.

The Leader of the Opposition held a press conference on Thursday 19 March 2020. At the conference he called the regulations an overreach. One that struck us as odd was people after their funerals were announced on the Thursday in the weekly obits were told that they could only have ten family members at the funeral. One family had a death of their mother who had ten children. Oh well mamma will have to go down without the others.

No PLP trusts Hubert Minnis. The Leader of the Opposition has called him a liar. He lied his way into office. He used the nastiness of the social media to run the most scandalous and salacious campaign against the PLP. Now he and his minions are easing the corona virus as a means to attack social media and what he calls : fake news. They should be ashamed of themselves.

So all these folks who want the PLP to sing kumbaya with this crew because we face a health issue with the corona virus, please give us a break. We know the nature of this animal and this is not about health at all but about politics and seeking to use this emergency to get himself reelected as the czar of us all for another five years. That would be a great shame and it must be stopped.